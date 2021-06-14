Sushant death case: Cong, NCP seek CBI reveal outcome

Mumbai: The Congress and the NCP, allies in the Shiv Sena-led MVA government in Maharashtra, on Monday demanded that the CBI reveal its final finding into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.



The NCP said the CBI probe into the case was politically motivated. The comments came on the first death anniversary of Bollywood actor Rajput.

NCP leader and state minister Nawab Malik said, "If Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered, who is his killer.

The case was handed over to the CBI for political reasons and after a year, there has been no response from the investigating agency about whether the case has been solved ."

"The BJP politicised the death with an eye on Bihar elections (held in late 2020) and hatched a conspiracy to defame the Maharashtra government," Malik alleged.

State Congress spokesman Sachin Sawant said "It's been a year since the unfortunate death of Sushant Singh Rajput, 310 days since the CBI started investigation and 250 days since an AIIMS panel ruled out murder." "When will the CBI declare its final conclusion? Why the CBI has kept a lid on it? The CBI is under immense pressure from its political bosses," Sawant alleged.

Rajput (34) was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020, and the CBI is conducting a probe into the case.

The Narcotics Control Bureau is separately carrying out a probe into the alleged drugs angle related to the actor's death.

Meanwhile, the CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death is still continuing, even after the AIIMS medical board's report last year that had said it was a case of suicide.

All angles are being looked into, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials said on Monday, one year after the actor was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra.

The central agency that took over the probe from the Bihar police, which had registered a case of abetment to suicide on a complaint from the Patna-based father of Rajput, had formed a

special investigation team (SIT) but failed to make much headway into the case except recording statements and receiving the forensic reports from the AIIMS panel

led by Sudhir Gupta, the head of the institute's forensics department.