Surgery of 5-yr-old performed in Chennai

raipur: On the initiative of Chhattisgarh Health Minister T S Singh Deo, the operation of the five-year-old Sanskardeep of Pasid village of Bilha block in Bilaspur district, suffering from a serious heart disease, was successfully done at Apollo Hospital of Chennai.

Sanskardeep was kept under observation for three days in CICU after the operation on November 5.

The doctors shifted her to the general ward on Wednesday. Health Minister Singh Deo spoke to Sanskardeep's father Sanskar Dau on the phone on Wednesday and inquired about the improvement in her health.

Under Chirayu Yojana of National Child Health Program, Sanskardeep was taken to Chennai for treatment of a critical heart disease called triscupid atresia.

She was admitted to the pediatric cardiac unit of Apollo Hospitals, Chennai on October 31. Sanskardeep's condition is stable at present.

Sanskardeep's parents expressed his gratitude to Chhattisgarh government, health department, state nodal agency, chief medical and health officer of Bilaspur and Chirayu team of Bilha Community health center for providing free treatment facility for their daughter.