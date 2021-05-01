Super cop with humane face Somesh Goyal retires

Shimla: Director General of Police (Prisons) Somesh Goyal, a 1984 batch IPS officer, credited with jail reforms and converting most prisons in Himachal Pradesh into correctional centres by introducing skill development programmes for life convicts and others, retired on Friday.



Goyal had also served as Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police and worked in the militancy-prone Kashmir, besides Assam and West Bengal during his central deputation for the country's internal security assignments.

Highly decorated officer, he has also served in the premier institutions like Special Protection Group and National Security Guards.

In Himachal, Goyal immensely credited with landmark jail reforms for his flagship project –"Har Hath Ko Kaam" –job for every prisoner, an initiative which yielded tremendous dividends to the inmates by raising their wages from just Rs 5 lakhs to Rs 1.5 crore.

This was through setting –up series of work factories from bakery projects, handloom and handicraft works, home and office furniture-making and running fast-food eateries, outside the jail in major towns like Shimla, Dharamshala, Kullu and Nahan.

He also allowed the reformed prisoners including murder convicts to take-up jobs in coaching centres, beauty parlours and construction activities. Shimla's book café –a quaint venture run by two life convicts for writers and tourists –both foreigners and India, stole national and international headlines.