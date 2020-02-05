'Sunni Central Waqf Board not representative of entire Muslim community'

Lucknow: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Wednesday said the Sunni Central Waqf Board, which will get five acres of land in Ayodhya for the construction of a mosque, is not the representative of the entire Muslim community.

The AIMPLB also said that if the waqf board accepts the Centre's offer it should not be considered a decision of all Muslims of the country.

While delivering its judgment in the Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid title dispute case on November 9 last year, the Supreme Court had said the trust should be formed within three months for the construction of the temple at the site where many Hindus believe Lord Ram was born. The apex court had also ordered that five-acre land will be given to the Sunni Central Waqf Board in Ayodha at an alternative site.

"The Sunni Waqf board is not the representative of the entire Muslim community. If it takes land, it should not be considered a decision of Muslims of the country," AIMPLB, senior executive member, Maulana Yasin Usmani,

said.