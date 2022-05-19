Sunil Jakhar set to join BJP
New Delhi: Former Punjab Congress President Sunil Jakhar is set to join BJP on Thursday, days after he quit the grand old party.
Jakhar had quit the Congress last week after lashing out at former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Twitter, saying that he was "not an asset" as portrayed by the party leadership.
A former Lok Sabha member, Jakhar was removed from all party posts by the Congress disciplinary committee following allegations of anti-party activities by certain Punjab unit leaders against him.
He also lashed out at veteran Congress leader Ambika Soni for her statement on the "repercussions of having a Hindu chief minister in Punjab". Jakhar also held Soni's statement as one of the reasons for the Congress' drubbing in the Punjab assembly polls earlier this year.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
1988 road rage case: SC imposes one year sentence on Navjot Singh...19 May 2022 9:50 AM GMT
RS polls: Shiv Sena, NCP, Cong can easily win 1 seat each & BJP 2 in...19 May 2022 9:47 AM GMT
Delhi riots 2020: HC sends bail plea by Umar Khalid to another bench19 May 2022 9:44 AM GMT
HC issues emergent notice to State in PSI recruitment scam case19 May 2022 9:41 AM GMT
US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues meets Dalai Lama19 May 2022 9:40 AM GMT