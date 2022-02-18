Summons issued to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya

Mumbai: Mumbai Police have issued summons to former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya, asking him to appear before them in connection with an FIR registered against him for alleged violation of COVID-19 norms, an official said on Thursday. The FIR was registered against Somaiya at suburban Santacruz police station in September last year under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant). The Santacruz police on Monday summoned BJP leader Somaiya to appear before them within 15 days with his written statement, or else legal action will be taken against him.

Somaiya on Thursday tweeted the summons copy and said the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government/police had registered one more case against him for visiting state minister Chhagan Bhujbal's "benami" property in Santacruz.

An official from the Santacruz police station confirmed that Somaiya has been summoned in connection with the FIR registered against him last year after he visited Bhujbal's bungalow in Hasnabad lane of Santacruz (West).

Somaiya had on Wednesday alleged that Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut during a recent press conference deliberately referred to the old controversy over "19 bungalows" in Korlai village of Raigad district as he bore a "grudge" against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his family members for not backing him when certain allegations were raised

against him.