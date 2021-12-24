Summon issued against BJP MP Arjun Singh for false info in election affidavit

New Delhi: Barasat Court in West Bengal has issued a summon against BJP MP from Barrackpore, Arjun Singh, in a case relating to false information provided in election affidavit. The case was filed by Jagatdal TMC MLA Somenath Shyam under Section 125A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.



Singh was accused of giving false information about his wife and property in his Lok Sabha election affidavit in 2019. The Barasat 2nd Judicial Magistrate issued the summon against the BJP MP based on the allegations. But he failed to appear before the court on the given date on December 8. Now, the judge has directed the MP to appear in court on February 14, 2022. TMC MLA filed the complaint in Barasat court on February 11 this year. The MP further had given 'false' information in the affidavit movable and immotile property. It is learned that the MP mentioned in the affidavit that he has one wife. But the MLA claims that Singh has two wives and the name of the second wife is Sravanti Singh, and she also has a son. His name is Avirup Singh.

The MLA also claimed that whereas the BJP MP had shares worth Rs 2 lakh in a company in Bangalore. Allegedly, the MP did not mention it in his election affidavit. In the context of this allegation, the court has sent a summon to the MP.