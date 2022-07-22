Sulking minister meets Yogi; says will continue on his post

Lucknow/Meerut: Uttar Pradesh minister Dinesh Khatik on Thursday met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here, saying he has put his all issues before him and will continue on his post.



The meeting came after a letter of Khatik to Union Home Minister Amit Shah offering to quit surfaced on social media.

The minister in the letter alleged that he is being ignored by officials as he is Dalit and alleged corruption in his department.

Khatik, Minister of State in the Jal Shakti Department, met Adityanath at 5 Kalidas Marg, the CM's official residence.

"Whatever my issues were, I have put them before the CM. Action will be taken,"

Khatik told reporters after coming out from the CM's residence.

"The government is running under the leadership of the CM, who has a zero-tolerance policy (towards corruption) and he will continue to work. I will also continue working," Khatik said.

Cabinet Minister Swatantra Dev Singh was also present during the meeting.

When specifically asked whether action will be taken against officers, Khatik only said, "I have put all issues before him."

Besides writing the letter to Shah, sources close to Khatik said he had handed a copy to Governor Anandiben Patel too. With the letter surfacing on social media, sources

said he had made a trip to the national capital the previous day.

Khatik's letter having serious allegation of corruption and officials ignoring him had created embarrassment for the BJP-led government, only months after it returned to power with fanfare, a feat repeated in the state after over three decades.

The issue also provided opportunity to the opposition to attack the government.

Khatik's public expression of anger against officers for not caring much for the ministers came in the sequence of Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak discarding transfer of doctors in the Health Department he is heading and seeking an explanation from Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad.