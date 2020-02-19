Suicide by family: Ex-DIG, 4 others get 8-year-jail
Amritsar: A former DIG and four others were sentenced to eight-year imprisonment by a local court in a 2004 case in which a family of five had committed suicide, blaming the accused for the extreme step.
A serving DSP of the Punjab Police was also sentenced to four years in jail.
The court of Additional District Sessions Judge Sandeep Singh Bajwa also slapped fine ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 on them.
Former DIG Kultar Singh, DSP Hardev Singh, Parminder Kaur, Palwinder Singh, Mohinder Singh and Sabreen Kaur were convicted in the case on Monday.
Kultar Singh was posted as the Amritsar senior superintendent of police while DSP Hardev Singh held the charge of an inspector in 2004 when the family committed suicide.
Hardip Singh, along with his wife, mother and two children, had taken some poisonous substance on October 31, 2004.
Before taking the extreme step, the entire family had written a suicide note on the walls of a room of their house.
They also sent copies of the suicide note to their friends and some known people by post.
The family had directly blamed Kultar Singh for the extreme step.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Mamata pays tribute to Tapas Paul, says Centre's vendetta...19 Feb 2020 6:30 PM GMT
Trump, Modi to discuss trade, defence19 Feb 2020 6:28 PM GMT
SC Collegium recommends transfer of Justice Muralidhar19 Feb 2020 6:26 PM GMT
Like you, others too have rights: Mediators to Shaheen...19 Feb 2020 6:26 PM GMT
Poet, journo held over recital of anti-CAA poem in K'taka19 Feb 2020 6:25 PM GMT