Suicide by family: Ex-DIG, 4 others get 8-year-jail

Amritsar: A former DIG and four others were sentenced to eight-year imprisonment by a local court in a 2004 case in which a family of five had committed suicide, blaming the accused for the extreme step.

A serving DSP of the Punjab Police was also sentenced to four years in jail.

The court of Additional District Sessions Judge Sandeep Singh Bajwa also slapped fine ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 on them.

Former DIG Kultar Singh, DSP Hardev Singh, Parminder Kaur, Palwinder Singh, Mohinder Singh and Sabreen Kaur were convicted in the case on Monday.

Kultar Singh was posted as the Amritsar senior superintendent of police while DSP Hardev Singh held the charge of an inspector in 2004 when the family committed suicide.

Hardip Singh, along with his wife, mother and two children, had taken some poisonous substance on October 31, 2004.

Before taking the extreme step, the entire family had written a suicide note on the walls of a room of their house.

They also sent copies of the suicide note to their friends and some known people by post.

The family had directly blamed Kultar Singh for the extreme step.