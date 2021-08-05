Sugarcane farmers' dues: SC seeks replies from Centre, 11 states

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday sought responses from the Centre and the eleven sugarcane-producing states including Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra on the PIL filed by a former parliamentarian seeking implementation of a mechanism providing payment of dues of farmers within 14 days from supply of sugarcane to the mills.



A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Jusitce Surya Kant took note of the submissions of senior advocate Anand Grover, appearing for Maharashtra's former Lok Sabha MP Raju Anna Shetti, that the sugarcane suppliers be paid their dues within 14 days of the supply across the country as envisaged by an order of the Allahabad High Court.

Issue notice. List it after three weeks, the bench said after Grover pointed out cases of states which have been defaulting in

big way in ensuring the payment to the farmers.

The senior lawyer alleged that the sugar mills have indulged in diversion of funds and are not making payment to the farmers and hence their stock of sugar should be attached for realisation of dues of agriculturists.

As per the UP Sugarcane Supply Act, it is mandatory to pay the cane growers their dues within 14 days and interest on the amount if not paid dues within the stipulated time period.

Besides the Centre, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, the top court also issued notices to Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Gujarat, Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu.

It also sought responses from four sugarcane purchasing firms and they are Bajaj Hindustan Sugar Limited, Indian Sugarmills Association, Cane Agro Energy (India) Limited and Indian Sucrose Ltd.