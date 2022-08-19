Students uninformed about changes in exam dates, centres

New Delhi: Uninformed change in exam dates, change in centres at the last moment, far off centres and no clarity on retest options – students on second day of CUET's fourth phase were a worried lot.



Many candidates, who were permitted to reschedule their CUET UG exam to August 30, were shocked to find out that their exams were advanced to Thursday and the centres were far away from their preferred locations. They also claimed that no intimation was sent to them about change in date.

There was no official word from the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the National Testing Agency (NTA)

"My intimation slip mentioned my chosen city as the exam centre city. However, when I got the admit card, I got a centre which is 150 km away and the entry closes at 8.30 am. I have been trying to reach the NTA but no luck yet," said Neha Singhal, a CUET aspirant.

Another aspirant, Anjali Mishra, said, "Till yesterday afternoon, my admit card showed a different centre and today it's a different one. I had no intimation if my centre was changed last minute and have no clue whether I would get an option for retest".

Nikhil Mishra, said that his admit card was not available till Wednesday night and he was able to download the admission certificate on Thursday morning only to learn that his exam had already begun.

"Till Wednesday, whenever I checked the website, the admit card was not available. It was made available today (Thursday) morning and the exam centre was two and half hours away from my place," he said.