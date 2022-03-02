Students of Haryana stuck in Ukraine will be brought back: Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the students of Haryana stuck in Ukraine will be brought back safely. For this, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Government of Haryana are making dedicated efforts. So far, the Haryana government has contacted 700 students through email, WhatsApp and other communication mediums. As many as 90 students have returned safely. The Chief Minister said this while responding to questions of the media persons during his one-day stay in Karnal on Tuesday.



The Chief Minister said that in view of the crisis in Ukraine, the State Government had already set up a control room. A help desk has been set up at Delhi airport to help the students. Along with this, some students of Haryana have also reached Mumbai by plane from Ukraine and to help them a control room is also being set up there. All possible help will be given to bring these students safely back to Delhi and Haryana, he added.

The Union Ministry of External Affairs is keeping a close watch on the entire matter. Four Central Ministers have reached four countries adjoining Ukraine, they are making efforts to bring Indian citizens back to the country by holding talks with those countries, the CM shared.

The Chief Minister said that the Deputy Commissioners are contacting the families of those who are stuck in Ukraine.

Speaking on the upcoming Budget Session of the Vidhan Sabha commencing from March 2, Khattar said that this time the Budget will be beneficial for all sections.