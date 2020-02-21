Student assaults college principal in Jamnagar

Rajkot: The Gujarat police booked an undergraduate student after he allegedly assaulted the principal of his college and hurled abuses at him in Jamnagar's Sikka town on Wednesday. The police, on Friday, said that the student was still on the run.

The incident happened at the Arts and Commerce College run by Shree Digvijay Gram Panchayat in Sikka on Wednesday.

Police said that the accused student, identified as Yogesh Sindhav, barged into a classroom where a lecture of accountancy subject was going on. When Hetal Bhatt, the lecturer rebuked Sindhav for coming late to the class and entering without her permission and asked him to leave the classroom, he allegedly hurled abuses at her.

"He told the lecturer that he would not go out but instead she should leave the classroom," Kaushik Sisodiya, police sub-inspector of Ranavav said.

Taken aback by the alleged misbehavior of the student, the lecturer alerted the college principal Mahavirsinh Jadeja.

"However, as soon as the principal signalled Sindhav to leave the classroom, he grabbed the principal's arm and knocked the principal down. Hearing the commotion, other students intervened but Sindhav managed to flee the spot," Sisodiya, who is investigating the case, added.