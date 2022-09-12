Strong Cong important pillar of Opposition unity: Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi: Batting for a strong opposition, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that a strong Congress is an important pillar of Opposition unity and its allies should understand that the party will not allow itself to be weakened.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters in Delhi, he said that the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' has infused new energy in party organisation and claimed that the BJP is rattled by the response it is getting among the people.

"The yatra is aimed at strengthening the Congress, which is important for Opposition unity. I am happy that after the Bharat Jodo Yatra, everybody has seen that the elephant has awakened, the elephant is moving forward and all parties are seeing what the Congress is doing," he said on Monday.

Noting that statements will keep coming from the BJP and from the Congress allies, Ramesh said that Opposition unity will only be possible when the Congress is strong.

"Opposition unity does not mean weakening the Congress. Our allies should also understand that we will not allow ourselves to be weakened further. We will strengthen ourselves. A strong Congress is an important pillar of Opposition unity," he said, adding that Bharat Jodo Yatra is not for Opposition unity, it is to strengthen the Congress.

"If it results in Opposition unity, it is good and we welcome it. But our priority is to strengthen the party organisation. To make it more effective," he said, adding that in five days of the 'Kanyakumari to Kashmir' yatra, a total of 102 kilometres will be completed by this evening.

"I had said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra would not be a Mann Ki Baat but about people's concerns. I did not know it would also become a concern for the BJP. They are rattled," the senior Congress leader said, adding that the

people's response has made the BJP nervous.