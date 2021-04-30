Strict COVID-19 curbs come into force in Goa

Panaji: People stayed indoors and streets wore a largely deserted look on Friday as a four-day-long lockdown came into force in Goa to bring down the rising COVID-19 cases in the coastal state.

The COVID-19-related curbs came into force at 9 pm on Thursday and will remain applicable till 6 am on Monday (May 3).

The state government has said all essential services would be allowed to function during the period.

A senior police officer said there was hardly any traffic on roads and strict patrolling was underway to implement the restrictions, especially in urban areas.

People have cooperated and are staying inside their homes, he said.

Goa has been witnessing a consistent rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths during the second wave of the pandemic, forcing the state administration to restrict movement of people and other public activities.

"Weekly markets will not be allowed during the lockdown. Casinos will also remain shut. However, industrial activities will be allowed to function," Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said while announcing the curbs on Wednesday.

Vaccination centres will function normally during the period, he had said.