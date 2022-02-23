Steep fall in daily COVID-19 cases in Pondy

Puducherry: Puducherry witnessed a steep fall in number of daily COVID-19 cases during the last twenty-four hours ending 10 a.m on Wednesday with just 12 fresh infections being reported.

The overall caseload reached 1,65,658.

Director of Health G.Sriramulu said in a release that Puducherry region reported 9 new cases and Karaikal three. Mahe and Yanam regions did not register any fresh case of viral infection during last twenty-four hours.

The active cases stood at 261 with 19 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 242 patients in home quarantine.

Sriramulu said 72 patients recovered and were discharged, and the overall recoveries were 1,63,437.

The Director said no fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions and the fatalities remained 1,960.

The test positivity rate was 0.58 percent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 percent and 98.66 percent, respectively.

The Health Department has tested so far 22,06,813 samples and has found 18,52,019 to be negative.

The department had administered so far 15,78,903 doses which comprised 9,29,663 first doses, 6,37,100 second and 12,140 booster doses.