Stay safe from new Covid variant: Khattar while wishing New Year

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday extended warm wishes and greetings for the New Year 2022 to all the people of the state and the brave soldiers who guard the borders of the nation. He prayed that the coming year shall usher in prosperity and happiness in everyone's lives.



In a message issued here today, the Chief Minister said that New Year brings new energy, new enthusiasm, and new zeal. The New Year is an opportunity to make new resolutions. The present State Government has also decided to celebrate the year 2022 as the year of Good Governance so that the deprived families of the State can be economically uplifted and connected with the mainstream.

He said that the main goal of the government is to fulfill the principle of 'Sarvajan Hitay-Sarvjan Sukhay' which is the foundation

of Antyodaya.

We will ensure more intensity in the campaign to make public welfare services accessible to the general public with complete transparency. The Chief Minister said that in the last seven years, we have tried to develop a culture of Good Governance in order to curb corruption and the state government is very much successful in strengthening the system to

a large extent.

He said that the state government is committed to the welfare of every resident and equitable progress of the entire state, following the spirit of 'Haryana Ek-Haryanavi Ek' and the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas'. He said that today Haryana is counted among the most developed and leading states of the country due to the cooperation and hard work of the

people of the state.