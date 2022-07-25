Station Ticket Booking Agent facility provided at 75 NFR stations

Maligaon: The Northeast Frontier Railway has provided the facility of STBA (Station Ticket Booking Agent) at 75 stations spreading over all the five divisions. This facility has been provided considering safety related responsibilities of train operation staff and at stations where shortage of ticket booking staff prevails. STBAs are engaged to sell unreserved train tickets through Computerized Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS).



At present, out of 75 functioning STBA within N. F. Railway, 11 are at Katihar division, 14 are at Alipurduar division, 18 are at Rangiya division, 20 are at Lumding division and 12 are at Tinsukia division. Engagement work of STBA at more stations across this zone, where ASMs/booking clerks/reservation staff are issuing tickets presently, is in various stages of progress.