States impervious to huge losses

New Delhi: Despite huge losses to life and property in floods, only three states and one Union Territory have enforced the law for floodplain zoning which aims to minimise the damage caused due to deluge.



Experts have called for its immediate implementation in the country in view of frequent floods occurring due to climate change.

Floodplain zoning measures aim at demarcating zones or areas likely to be affected by floods which hit with different magnitude, frequencies, and probability, and specify the types of permissible developments in these zones, so that whenever floods actually occur, the damage can be minimised.

The model bill for floodplain zoning provides for formation of a floodplain zoning authority by state governments, with a governing body under the chairmanship of the chief minister.

The authority is supposed to delineate floodplain zones and other measures for keeping flood plains encroachment free.

According to a senior official, only three states and one Union Territory till now have enacted the legislation. These are Manipur, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand, and the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir.

Even there, the delineation and demarcation of floodplains is yet to be done, the official said.

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, and Odisha all major flood-prone states have not taken initiative to enact any legislation with regard to Flood Plain Zoning.

We have asked states to reduce any further construction on the floodplains and ensure there is no further encroachment, the official told.

Experts have warned of dire consequences if floodplain zoning is not done at the earliest in view of the rise in the number of floods due to climate change.

Last year, the Jal Shakti ministry told Parliament that about 2,000 people lost their lives due to cyclonic storms, heavy rains, and floods and landslides during 2021-22.

According to data shared by the ministry in response to a question in Rajya Sabha, the highest number of lives lost due to cyclonic storms, heavy rains and floods and landslides in 2021-22 were in Maharashtra at 489, followed by Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, each of which lost 162 lives.

Environmental activist and water expert Himanshu Thakkar said even though some states have enacted the legislation, no state in the country has implemented it.

The only state which did a little bit of work on it was Maharashtra, where they assigned red' and green' line on floodplains, which meant that no activity within red line', which was restricted behind the green line.'