State to have over 20 airports in coming yrs: UP aviation minister

Noida: Uttar Pradesh will have over 20 airports, including five international ones, in the coming years, state Civil Aviation Minister Nand Gopal Gupta said on Thursday during the foundation-laying ceremony of the Noida International Airport.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the mega greenfield airport in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The airport located in Jewar, Gautam Buddh Nagar is billed to be Asia's biggest upon completion.

Gupta thanked the prime minister for the project on behalf of the 24 crore people of Uttar Pradesh.

Regarding aviation infrastructure in the state, he said, "Uttar Pradesh will have 21 airports, including five international airports, in the coming years."