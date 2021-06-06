State PWD dept to auction scrap items through e-auction

Kolkata: The state Public Works Department (PWD) has got the approval of the state Finance department for outsourcing of the service for conducting auction and ancillary services. The PWD department will now dispose of scrap or condemned items through the e-auction portal of MSTC Ltd, a central government PSU.



"We were facing difficulties in auctioning of scrap materials from the district offices in the conventional procedure or using e procurement portal. MSTC has a proven track record in such work and so we can expect obtaining higher rates for disposal of such scrap materials lying unused. MSTC is specialised in this work so their range of agencies in this area is diverse and this enhances the chance of speedy disposal," a senior official of state PWD department said.

The official added that on more than one occasion in the recent past the department had failed to carry out an auction even after floating three-four tenders. As per settlement, MSTC Ltd will dispose of such obsolete items through their e-auction portal for which upto 3 per cent sale value will be allowed to the PSU.

The state Forest department has been auctioning timber through MSTC successfully for quite sometime now. In the general process that was being followed, the list of scrap items to be disposed was sent to the Finance department and the latter then fixed the minimum rate for sale. Then this rate was kept in a sealed cover and tender floated for auction.

After completion of the process, the sealed cover was opened and if the rate was higher or the same as the minimum rate, the deal was finalised. The person then paid the amount and accordingly was given a lifting order. There have been instances when the concerned person with the lifting order has gone leaving a portion of the scrap items which seems valueless to him leaving the site dirty. "There is a sharp contrast in the auctioning rate of different scrap items. So it is difficult to make an average of the annual revenue of our department through sale of these items. But auctioning scrap from time to time is an important work executed by this department," the official said.