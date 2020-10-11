State has 262.4 crimes/L against national crime rate of 383.50: UP govt

New Delhi: Under fire over the law and order situation in the state, Uttar Pradesh government has clarified that the latest statistics of the National Crimes Records Bureau (NCRB) need to be read in comparison to the population as the share of UP in the country's population is 16.85 per cent and the state has seen registration of 9.2 per cent of total IPC crimes registered in the country.



As per a Press note of the state government, being the biggest state of the country, the state has seen the crime rate lower on the indices comparable in the terms of population and crime committed per one lakh, which means that UP has lower crime rate than many states.

As per the NCRB data, the crime status had been under study in 28 states and 9 UTs and these data suggest the national crime rate of 383.50 crimes per one lakh while UP has a crime rate as low as 262.4 crimes/lakh that rejects all theories about UP being the lead state in crimes.

"Not only this, on this scale of crime rate, Kerala tops with 1,463.7 crimes per one lakh followed by Delhi with 1,342.5, Tamil Nadu with 661.50, Maharashtra with 424.80. The crime rate per lakh in UP is much lower on the ladder," the note stated.

It further stated that the Uttar Pradesh is at top in total arrests in such cases with 3,87,852 arrests in the year 2019 and secures second spot in the convictions with a high number of 1,20,689.

In case of UP being at the top in crime against women, the fact is that the state has reported 55.7 crime per one lakh population which is lesser than the national average of 58.8 crime per one lakh population.