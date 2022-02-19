State govt's schemes brought a huge change in lives of farmers: Baghel

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has said that flagship schemes of the state government schemes including Godhan Nyay Yojana, Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana and Suraji Gaon Yojana have proven to be beneficial in bringing prosperity in the lives of farmers. A new dimension is being given to Godhan Nyay Yojana, which is now being operated as a 'mission' in the state. Under this scheme, various income-generating activities conducted in Gauthans including purchase of cow dung and manufacturing of vermi-compost have financially empowered women belonging to Self-Help Groups. The Gauthans built at the village level across the state will be further strengthened in the coming time.

Baghel was addressing a programme organised at his residence office on Friday to transfer funds to beneficiaries under Godhan Nyay Yojana. On the occasion, he virtually released an amount of Rs 10 crore 24 lakh to cattle rearers, Gauthan committees, and women Self-Help Groups associated with state-run Gauthan. This includes payment of Rs 5 crore 62 lakh in lieu of purchase of cow dung in the last fortnight and Rs 1.88 crore and Rs 2.75 crore to Gauthan committees and women SHGs respectively as a dividend. So far, Rs 127.79 crore has been paid to cow dung vendors in lieu of purchase of cow dung. Similarly, a total of Rs 79 crore 39 lakh has been paid to Self-Help Groups and Gauthan committees since the commencement of this scheme.

In the program, an MoU was inked between Director Horticulture and Farm Forestry and Shri Ganesh Global Private Limited to prepare organic Gulal and pooja items through women self-help groups in Gauthans. Under this MoU, organic gulal and pooja materials will be manufactured in as many as10 Gauthans of Durg and Raipur districts in the first phase. Over 150 women self-help groups of both districts have been linked for this. In addition to manufacturing organic gulal, the women Self-Help Groups will prepare materials like sandalwood powder, cotton wicks, 'kumkum', 'roli', and 'havan'.

On the occasion, Baghel launched 'Arth'–an integrated brand name for various types of organic products manufactured by women self-help groups in Gauthans of the state. With this, gift hampers prepared by women self-help groups will be made available for sale in the market under the brand name 'Arth'. The chief minister also released the brand logo on this occasion. The CM said that marketing of all these products would be done through the website www.arthcg.com. Women SHGs in gauthans are manufacturing variety of products including immunity-tea, essential oil, soap, organic gulal, and pooja materials using natural ingredients. The work of manufacturing organic gulal and pooja materials has been started already as pilot project in Rajnandgaon district. For this, an MoU has been signed between Sakhi Group Organization Somani and Shri Ganesh Global Pvt Ltd. Women of Rajnandgaon are reaping good benefits of this initiative. Now, the state government has further decided to expand this initiative in Gauthans of Raipur and Durg districts.