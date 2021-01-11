State all set to hand over 106 acres for the expansion of Bagdogra Airport

Darjeeling: Tourism Minister Gautam Deb on Monday stated that the State Government is all set to hand over 106 acres of land to the Airport Authority of India for the expansion of Bagdogra Airport.



"The entire 106 acres is not Government land alone. Some land needs to be acquired and there are four families who have to be rehabilitated and compensated. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has to hand over Rs. 25 crores to the State. Though they have agreed to the amount the amount has not been handed over yet" added Minister Deb.

The Minister stated that the Aviation Ministry should speed up the process as Bagdogra airport, the most important airport in this region is in urgent need of expansion.

The present infrastructure is not being able to handle the passenger traffic flow which has been increasing steadily over the years with more flights operating from this airport. The Minister also held a meeting with Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority

of Monday.

"Many development projects were discussed. Many are near completion. The Teesta Satellite Township will be developed by the SAJDA on 84 acres of land as per Chief Minister's direction. Tender process will be initiated soon for this project" added Deb.

The SJDA is also handing over an acre of land for the expansion of Banglar Haat. Local artisans display and sell their products at the Banglar Haat. The tourism minister has also written a letter to the Chief Minister regarding the building of a Bailey bridge in front of the Siliguri police commiserate to ease traffic in the bottleneck area at Darjeeling More.

"The Central Government except for assurances of widening the NH31 in this area has not done anything yet. At times they talk of 4 lanes and at other times they say 6 lanes. However, nothing has translated into action. On 15th I will meet the PWD Minister to discuss the construction of the Bailey bridge. The District Magistrate, Darjeeling has already conducted a survey and will hand over the report soon," added Deb.