'Start from homes for no vector breeding in neighbourhoods'
New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday exhorted states to launch 'Jan Abhiyaans' or public campaigns with 'log bhaagidari' (people's participation) to enthuse and engage citizens and communities to ensure there is no mosquito breeding in the neighbourhoods.
Mandaviya, who reviewed the preparedness for prevention and control of vector-borne diseases with 13 high-burden states, through video conference said 'Log Bhagidaari' is pivotal for launching 'Jan Abhiyaan' for vector control and elimination, a Health Ministry statement said.
"Let us start with our own homes and communities to ensure there is no vector breeding in our neighbourhoods," he said.
The 13 high-burden states are Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Punjab Rajasthan Tripura, Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Tamil Nadu, the statement mentioned.
Highlighting that the issue of vector control and elimination is cross-cutting and requires close collaboration with several other departments, Mandaviya urged states to ensure inter-sectoral coordination and work closely with other related departments such as for tribal welfare, urban development (for enforcement of civic laws), rural development (for construction of pucca houses under PMAY-G), water and sanitation and animal husbandry.
The states were advised to involve Ayushman Bharat- Health and Wellness Centres for notification of cases, case management, ensuring community engagement through (Information, Education and Communication) IEC/Social Mobilization campaign for observation of dry day, use of personal protective measures, etc, the statement said
They were also asked to ensure timely availability and effective distribution of drug/diagnostics along with insecticides, fogging machines etc. The states also need to pay attention for formation of Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) to effectively address any outbreak, Mandaviya stressed.
The Union Health Minister suggested working in partnership with NGOs, CSO, support agencies through micro-plans with time-bound outcomes, the statement said.
