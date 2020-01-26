Standing ovation to 49 little heroes on R-Day
New Delhi: Spectators of Republic Day parade at Rajpath gave a standing ovation to the 49 little heroes of the country who came in decorated jeeps.
The people tried to connect with these 49 children, 18 girls and 31 boys, who were honoured with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for the their exceptional achievement.
The awards were given to children for their merit of bravery, innovation, sports, arts, culture, social service, music or other fields.
Among the crowds, the parents were pointing out to their children explaining about the bravery of the little heroes. Few of them bestowed their blessings to the kids who waved back to them from the jeeps.
Two days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while interacting with these little heroes had said, "I am amazed that at such age you all have performed incredible tasks. This must have inspired you to do more good deeds in future. You have shown courage to fight difficult situations."
He also asked the students to visit the war memorial and police memorial in New Delhi.
These children are from various states and union territories, including one each from Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.
