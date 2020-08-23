Stand resolutely behind demand for restoration of spl status: Chidambaram urges J&K parties

New Delhi: Former Union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday welcomed a joint resolution of six national and regional parties in Jammu and Kashmir, and appealed to them to stand "resolutely" behind their demand for restoration of special status of the erstwhile

state.

"Salute the unity and courage of six mainstream Opposition parties who came together yesterday (Saturday) to fight the repeal of Article 370," tweeted the former Union minister, who held portfolios like home and finance.

Six political parties, including the National Conference and its arch rival PDP, issued the resolution making clear that there can be "nothing about us without us", a statement which clearly indicated that the Centre has to take into confidence people of Jammu and Kashmir before implementing any constitutional change.

The political parties termed the abrogation of special status of the erstwhile state under Article 370 of the Constitution as a "spitefully shortsighted" and "grossly unconstitutional" move and pledged a combined effort for restoration of the pre-August 5 position of last

year.

In a series of tweets in both English and Hindi, Chidambaram said, "I appeal to them to stand resolutely behind their demand. Ignore the uninformed criticism of self-styled nationalists who do not read history but try to re-write history."

Stating that the Constitution contained many examples of special provisions for states and asymmetric distribution of power, he said, "How will the government resolve the Naga issues if it is against making Special Provisions?"

The Saturday's resolution, termed Gupkar Declaration-II, was circulated in the media. It was signed by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, J-K Congress chief G A Mir, People's Conference leader Sajjad Lone, state CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami, and Jammu and Kashmir Awami National Conference senior vice-president Muzaffar Shah.

This is the first combined statement issued by the political parties after more than a year.