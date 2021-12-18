Stalin declares 'Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu' as state's anthem

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced 'Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu,' an invocation sung in praise of Mother Tamil, as the state anthem and directed that all present during its rendition should remain standing.

The decision comes in the wake of the Madras High Court recently ruling that 'Tamil Thai Vaazhthu' is a prayer song and not an anthem.

"There is no statutory or executive order requiring the attendees to stand up when Tamil Thai Vaazhthu is sung. But highest reverence and respect ought to be shown to Tamil Thai Vaazhthu," the court had said.

Chief Minister M K Stalin said a Government Order to this effect has been issued, mandating that all barring the differently abled persons should remain standing when the 55 second long song is sung.

It should be sung before start of any functions in all educational institutions, universities, government offices, public sector undertakings and other public fora in the state, Stalin said in a statement quoting the GO.

In 2018, at a function here, pontiff of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam, Sri Vijayendra Saraswathi remained seated when the Vaazhthu was sung and this had led to an outrage.

Subsequently, led by a party leader, Kan Ilango, protesters assembled before the Rameswaram branch of Kanchi Math raising provocative slogans.

They allegedly entered the math premises wearing footwear and when the manager of the religious institution protested, he was criminally intimidated. Following the manager's complaint, an FIR was registered. Quashing the FIR, since the petitioner-party leader and complainant-math manager have 'shaken hands' the Madurai Bench of the High Court had said in its order dated December 6, 2021 that the pontiff is seen sitting in a 'Dhyana' posture with his eyes closed.