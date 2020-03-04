Stalemate over debate on Delhi violence continues

New Delhi: As the opposition parties and the government have locked their horns over the debate on Delhi violence, the Parliament witnessed adjournment for the third consecutive day after it resumed on Monday to discuss the Union Budget and other key legislations.



As Lok Sabha resumed on Wednesday at 11 am, the Lower House was first adjourned at 11.07 am till 12 pm after taking two questions during the Question Hour, while it adjourned till 2 pm soon after the House resumed at 12 pm and at 2.11 pm has house was finally adjourned for the day.

Similarly, the Upper House that resumed at 11 am was also adjourned for the day after laying down the papers of department-related committees as Opposition members raised their demand for the discussion on Delhi riots.

Raising the demand for the debate, TMC member Derek O'brien told the Chairman that when the Leader of the House and the Leader of the Opposition have agreed for the debate then we are waiting for what?

Prior to making a final call on the adjournment of the Rajya Sabha for the day, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu told the House that there are other important issues and don't you want to discuss those issues? "Please go to your seats… So, you have come decided not to allow the House and you don't want discussion. That is very clear. So, the House is adjourned to meet at 11 am on Thursday," Naidu said.

Earlier, the proceedings of Lok Sabha were disrupted as opposition parties created uproar demanding an immediate discussion on the Delhi violence.

The Opposition parties were demanding an immediate discussion on Delhi violence but Parliamentary affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that it can be taken up on March 11 in the Lower House and on March 12 in Rajya Sabha.

Not convinced, the opposition continued the protest storming the well on several occasions. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was not present during the day and the proceedings were chaired by presiding officers.

However, amid the uproar, the Direct Tax Vivaad Se Vishwas Bill was passed by the House. Opposition parties continued to demand resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah and continued to chant slogans – 'Modi Sarkar shame shame, 'Pradhan Mantri jawab do'.

Meanwhile, the Congress has made it clear that it will not let Parliament function till a debate on Delhi riots is allowed in both the houses. The party has been demanding that the issue of communal riots in Delhi be debated in Parliament and proceedings of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been disrupted over the issue.

Congress' leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that his party has been demanding that there should be a discussion in Parliament on the recent riots in the national Capital.

"The government should accept its responsibility and the perpetrators of the violence should be punished. We have been asking the

government repeatedly to debate on the issue," he said, adding that all opposition parties have consensus that till a discussion on Delhi riots is allowed, we will not let Parliament function.