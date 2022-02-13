Stage set for joint session of Karnataka legislature

BENGALURU: The joint session of the Karnataka Legislature that will begin from Monday is likely to be rocked by the ongoing Hijab row and related law and order situation in the state, allegations of kickbacks by contractors association and Mekedatu project implementation issue, among others.



The 10-day session that will go on till February 25, will begin with Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot addressing the joint sitting of members of both Legislative Assembly and the Council on the first day.

This will be Gehlot's first address to the joint session, after taking over as the Governor in July, last year. Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Saturday said that after several years, the Governor will take the grand steps of the Vidhana Soudha to enter the legislative assembly chamber, the venue of the joint session.

The session is expected to be stormy as the principal opposition party, the Congress is likely to corner the government on several issues, including the hijab controversy, and the related law and order situation, with protests in this regard turning violent

in some parts.

Meanwhile, a day ahead of high schools across the state up to class 10 that were shut in the wake of the Hijab row, reopening, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday expressed confidence that peace and normalcy will prevail. He also said that a decision regarding reopening of Pre-University and Degree colleges will be taken after assessing the situation.

"High schools up to class 10 will reopen tomorrow, already Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of police and Deputy Director of Public Instruction of all districts have been asked to hold peace assessment a meeting will be held and a decision will be taken.

The government on Friday had said that holiday announced to universities belonging to the department of Higher Education and colleges under the Department of Collegiate and Technical

Education (DCTE), in the wake of the Hijab row, has been extended till February 16. Regarding reports about involvement of certain organisations and foreign hands behind the hijab row, the Chief Minister in response to a question said, "such reports in the media and social media are being taken note by our investigating officials, who are also gathering information

on their end."