Stage set for first phase of civic polls in Kerala; parties confident of victory

Thiruvananthapuram: As the first phase ofthe three-tier local body elections is just a day away in Kerala, political parties and traditional fronts have expressed sky-high confidence of garnering maximum number of seats in the crucial polls, which is considered the semi-final ahead of the Assembly elections due next year.

Five southern districts-Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathnamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki- would go for polls on Tuesday.

Adhering to COVID-19 protocols, a total of 88,26,620 electors including 46,68,209 women and 70 transgenders would exercise their franchisein 11,225 polling stations in the first phase, State Election Commission (SEC) officials here said. This time, the civic body polls have gained more significance as its result is generally considered to reflect the political mindset of thesouthern state which would go to Assembly elections after some months.

Despite COIVD-19 protocols and restrictions, the state witnessed a fierce campaign in which everything right from national politics to state issues figured. Social media campaigns and virtual rallies and gatherings were new modes of campaigns this time in the wake of the COVID pandemic.

The ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF)'s prime focus during the campaign was the achievements under the four and half-year oldPinarayiVijayangovernment. Effective disbursal of social welfare pensions, steps taken to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and implementation of various programmes through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Board (KIIFB) and hi-tech school project were among the various initiatives touted as the achievements of the Left government during the campaign. LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan has said the ruling front was facing the civic polls with confidence and the recent controversies against the government had not dented its image.

The remarkable contributions of the Left government in agriculture, education, health and social welfare and its effective intervention during the time of COVID-19 and floods would help the ruling front win maximum seats, he said.