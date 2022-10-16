SSC scam: ED raids teachers' training centre in Kolkata

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday conducted a raid at a teacher training centre of Tapas Mandal, who reportedly



is a close aide of the former chairman of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education Manik Bhattacharya.

ED officials raided the office of the training center Minerva Educational and Welfare Society in Mahishbathan on Saturday morning.

Based on the documents recovered here, they later went to a five-storey flat

on Acharya Prafulla Chandra (APC) Road.

On reaching the flat, the official discovered that the flat had been sold. The officials then raided a house on Srigopal Mallick Lane.

The ED on Saturday reportedly conducted searches at College Square, Salt Lake, Kaikhali and Tangra.

Reportedly, the owner of the multi-storey told ED officials that Tapas Mondal used to run a coaching center

in 1992-1993 by renting a room there. He was later reportedly asked to leave due to a disturbance.

ED officials reportedly stated that Mondal is also the owner of the training center of the same name at Mahishbathan. The news publications have reported that the office was closed three to

four months ago and since then Mandal has not been seen in the area.

The ED officials reportedly believe that the financial transactions of the alleged corruption were carried out in the office under the guise of it being a Teachers Training Centre.

Since the office was locked, the investigators had to break and enter the office.

Reportedly, several pictures and various documents were recovered from the office. They also found bank slips and several envelopes there.