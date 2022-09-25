Sr IAS officer Rajendra Kumar appointed ESIC Director General

New Delhi: Senior bureaucrat Rajendra Kumar has been appointed the director general of the Employees' State Insurance Corporation, as part of a senior-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Sunday.

Kumar, a 1992-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, is currently an additional secretary in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

He has been appointed the DG of ESIC, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

As per the order, T Natarajan, a 1996-batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, will be an additional secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance.

V Hekali Zhimomi has been appointed as additional secretary in the Department of Health and Family Welfare. She is at present working as a joint secretary in the same department.

Ashish Srivastava, Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has been named as adviser in the Inter State Council Secretariat, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Jaideep Kumar Mishra, who is currently an additional secretary in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, will now be additional secretary and financial adviser to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, replacing Srivastava.

IAS Nitishwar Kumar has been appointed as additional secretary and financial adviser in the Ministry of Women and Child Development, by temporarily upgrading a vacant post of joint secretary and financial adviser in the ministry, the order said.

Kumar, a 1996-batch IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, is currently on inter-cadre deputation in J&K.