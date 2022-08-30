SR Godara appointed Joint Director (Press) at Haryana Civil Secretariat

chandigarh: Under the internal transfer orders of two Joint Directors at the Headquarter level in the Information Public Relations and Languages Department, Haryana, Sahib Ram Godara has been posted as Joint Director (Press) at Haryana Civil Secretariat in place of Neerja Bhalla, while Bhalla has been given the responsibility of Joint



Director of Research and Reference Section.

The officers and employees of the Press Section have started a new tradition by organising a small ceremony in the honour of the said officers.

During the ceremony, Godara and Bhalla were felicitated with a memento and bouquet. On this occasion, the Additional Director (Administration) of the Department, Varsha Khangwal, in her address as the Chief Guest, said that during the sensitive period of Covid-19,

Neerja Bhalla effectively handled the work of the press section amidst all adversities of that time and also

disseminated all relevant news and activities of the government in media.

Joint Director BL Dhiman and Deputy

Director, (Press) Raj Singh Kadian and Producer, Sunil Monga also addressed the function and shared their experiences with both the officers. In the farewell ceremony, Neerja Bhalla was honoured with a memento.