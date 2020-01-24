Sportspersons threaten to return award if jobs not given in local civic bodies
Aurangabad (Maha): At least two sportspersons who have won the Maharashtra government's Shiv Chhatrapati award have threatened to return it if they are not given jobs in local civic bodies as promised.
City-based fencer and Shiv Chhatrapati award recipient Sagar Magare said that on Thursday as many as 11 sportspersons wrote letters to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in this regard.
He and others would return their awards on Shiv Jayanti, the birth anniversary of King Shivaji, next month, if they were not given jobs, he said.
"Resolutions were passed by civic bodies of Aurangabad, Bhandara, Washim, Amravati and Pune over two years ago that we should be absorbed into service. But nothing has been done so far," he said.
Wrestlers who win the state-level Maharashtra Kesari title are taken into government service with the rank of deputy superintendent, so the recipients of the Chhatrapati award, who have excelled at the national and international levels, should matter more, he said. The Sangli Municipal Corporation passed a resolution to give jobs and implemented it, Magare said.
When contacted, Aurangabad mayor Nandkumar Ghodele said, "A resolution has already been passed. The proposal has been sent to the state government."
