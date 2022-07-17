'Sportspersons from Haryana bringing laurels to the nation'

Chandigarh: As Haryana Government has been consistently taking steps to promote sports and ensure the all-around development of sportspersons in the state. As a result, the sportspersons of the state are bringing laurels to the nation. In this series, now the Sports and Youth Affairs Department has started 10 day-boarding and 8 residential academies to train budding sportspersons.



Giving information in this regard, an official spokesperson said that under the leadership of Chief Minister, Manohar Lal and the guidance of the Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs, Sardar Sandeep Singh, and various sports policies of the government have helped create a robust atmosphere in the field of sports which has got Haryana recognition in the field of sports at international level.

The spokesperson said that taking a further step, 10 day-boarding and 8 residential academies have been started for various sports activities under the sports academy scheme of the Department to hone the skills of the sportspersons.

The spokesperson said that training in day-boarding and residential academies will help the sportsperson to enhance their skills. A diet of Rs 400 per day per player will be provided in these academies.

The spokesman informed that day-boarding and residential academies have been started for swimming, taekwondo, cycling, boxing, football, hockey, athletics, wrestling, fencing and volleyball.

The spokesman further said that Haryana is well known to give maximum prize money to sportspersons in the country and the world. Haryana has also taken the initiative of giving Rs 5 lakh in advance to the players for the preparation of the games.

He said that sportspersons of Haryana have brought laurels to the nation by winning maximum medals in various national and international sports events. Olympics and Paralympics-2021 is a living example of how Haryana is emerging as a pioneer for other states in the field of sports. Apart from this, Haryana recently got the opportunity to host the Khelo India Youth Games-2021, in which Haryana sportspersons won a maximum number of gold medals.