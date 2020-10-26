Sports infrastructure development in Chhattisgarh reaches another milestone

Raipur: Consistent efforts of State Government for development of sports infrastructure in Chhattisgarh have led to another major achievement in the direction. As a result of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's special initiative, Government of India's Youth Welfare and Sports Minister has approved the State Government's proposal for construction of Multipurpose Indoor Hall in Ambikapur and Synthetic Athletic Track in Mahasamund under 'Khelo India' Scheme.

Both of these proposals were sent by Chhattisgarh Government's Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare to Government of India.

As a result of the dedicated efforts of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Sports Minister Umesh Patel, administrative sanction of Rs 4.50 crore for construction of multipurpose Indoor Hall in Ambikapur and Rs 6.60 crore for construction of Synthetic Athletic Track in Mahasamund has been released.

Chief Minister and Sports Minister have expressed joy on this achievement and has congratulated the officials and employees of Sports Department as well as the sportsperson of the state.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that State Government is taking major steps to provide best possible facilities to the sportspersons of the state. World-class sports infrastructure is being developed in Chhattisgarh for

sportspersons.