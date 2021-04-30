Sporadic incidents of violence reported during final phase

KOLKATA: Sporadic incidents of violence were reported during the final phase of the eight-phase state Assembly elections on Thursday even as polling was largely peaceful.



Around 7:50 am, bombs were hurled in front of the Mahajati Sadan on Central Avenue. Some pavement dwellers woke up to the sound of the explosions. A few minutes later, police reached the spot and found some particles of crude bombs. TMC candidate of Jorasanko seat also went to the spot. It is suspected that the bombs were hurled from inside a running car.

In the afternoon, a clash broke out between TMC and BJP workers in Beliaghata. Police resorted to lathi-charge in order to disperse the violent mob.

A few people from both the political parties suffered injuries. Meanwhile, Jorasanko BJP candidate Mina Devi Purohit alleged that TMC-backed goons hurled bombs at her car on Rabindra Sarani. However, TMC denied the allegations.

In Maniktala, BJP candidate Kalyan Choubey allegedly assaulted a woman TMC leader. It is also alleged that Choubey tried to create chaos at Ramakrishna Samadhi area on Thursday. The BJP candidate, however, alleged that he was being assaulted. Later, police controlled the situation and managed to provide safe passage to Choubey.

Apart from Kolkata, clash broke out between TMC and BJP workers at Illambazar in Bolpur on Thursday afternoon. It is alleged that BJP candidate Anirban Ganguly went to Dharampur village and was threatening voters. When TMC workers protested, BJP workers allegedly attacked them. During the clash, when Ganguly was leaving the area, a group of locals broke his car's windshield.

On Wednesday night, a CPI(M) worker died and two others sustained injuries after Domkal TMC candidate Jafikul Islam's car allegedly hit them. It was alleged that Islam and a few others tried to spread panic among the people. When they were surrounded by the local residents, he tried to flee and hit three persons. TMC, however, denied the allegations.