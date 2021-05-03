Split in TMC-led alliance votes results in BJP bagging 2 Hill seats

Darjeeling: A split in the Trinamool Congress-led alliance votes resulted in the BJP reaping two seats in the Darjeeling and Kalimpong Hills. While the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (Binoy), an ally of the TMC bagged the Kalimpong seat, the Kurseong and the Darjeeling seats fell into the BJP's kitty.



In the Darjeeling Assembly constituency, Neeraj Tamang Zimba of the BJP bagged 68907 votes (including ballot); Keshav Raj Sharma of the GJM (Binoy faction) bagged 47631 and Pemba Tshering of the GJM (Bimal) got 38204 votes.

In the Kurseong Assembly constituency, BP Sharma of the BJP secured 72153 votes; Tshering Lama of the GJM (Binoy faction) bagged 57044 and Norbu G Lama of the GJM (Bimal) bagged 32770 votes.

In the Kalimpong Assembly constituency, Ruden Sada Lepcha of the GJM (Binoy faction) bagged 58206 votes; Subha Pradhan of the BJP bagged 54336 votes and RB Bhujel of the GJM (Bimal) bagged 31856 votes.

Interestingly, honouring the regional sentiments, the TMC did not field candidates in the three Hill seats but had left them open to "friends" (read allies). However, this resulted in a divided house with both factions of the GJM fielding candidates in all three Hill seats, thereby splitting votes.

On the other hand, the TMC high command did not issue any clear-cut directive of which faction GJM the TMC should support in the Hills. Thus, the TMC votes were also split. The BJP finally reaped the benefit and bagged two seats. In each Hill constituency, the TMC has a vote kitty of 20,000 to 25,000 votes, claimed a TMC Hill leader.

"Respecting regional sentiments but also fielding candidates if the 1-1-1 formula would be put into place, the TMC alliance would have bagged all three seats. TMC should have fielded a candidate in one Hill seat, GJM (Binoy) in one and GJM (Bimal) in one. The two factions of the GJM should have had cordial relations between themselves. This would ensure the victory of the TMC ally," stated NB Khawas, spokesperson, TMC, Darjeeling dist (Hills.)

"Our victory (GJM-Binoy) is a clear indication that people of the Hills want development and peace. They don't want violence and strife. We will definitely live up to all the commitments we have made," stated Lepcha, after being declared the winner of the Kalimpong seat.

Political observers opine that Gorkha leader Bimal Gurung's political future has suffered a major blow with the dismal performance in the Hills. His influence in the Terai and Dooars region also failed to make much impact this Assembly election.

In the Darjeeling district, the BJP won in all five Assembly constituencies. In the Jalpaiguri district, TMC bagged two and BJP five. In Cooch Behar, BJP bagged seven seats and TMC two. In Alipurduar, the TMC bagged just one seat with BJP winning four. In Uttar Dinajpur, TMC bagged 7 and BJP 2. In Dakshin Dinajpur, while TMC bagged three seats, the BJP bagged three too. In Kalimpong district, the lone seat went to the Independent candidate (GJM-Binoy). The TMC's performance is much better in North Bengal than in the 2019 Parliamentary elections.

Many heavyweights who were in the fray in North Bengal lost. CPI(M) heavyweight and sitting MLA from Siliguri Ashok Bhattacharjee lost to Shankar Ghosh who had crossed over from the CPI(M) to BJP. Shankar Malakar, two-time MLA from the Congress in the Matigarah Naxalbari constituency of the Darjeeling district, lost to BJP's Anandamoy Barman.

Sitting TMC MLA and former tourism minister Gautam Deb lost to Shikha Chatterjee of BJP in the Dabgram Fulbari seat in the Jalpaiguri district. Former NBDD minister and TMC sitting MLA Rabindranath Ghosh lost to Mihir Goswami of the BJP in the Natabari seat in the Cooch Behar district. Goswami had crossed over from the TMC.