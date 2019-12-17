SpiceJet plane asked to abort landing, major accident averted: Navy

New Delhi: A "major accident" was averted on Tuesday morning at Goa airport when an alert runway controller forced a SpiceJet flight to abort landing after noticing that the plane was on final approach without deploying its nose landing gear, said an Indian Navy spokesperson.

"Alert Indian Navy Air Traffic Services at Goa Airport averted major accident today when the Runway Controller Ramesh Tigga, Leading Airman (Air Handler) noticed that the nose landing gear of the Spicejet Flight SG 3568, which was on its final approach, was not deployed," said the Indian Navy spokesperson on Twitter.

Tigga immediately alerted the ATC tower where the Duty Air Traffic Controller, Lt Cdr Harmeet Kaur, informed the SpiceJet plane to abort landing, said the spokesperson.

"The flight landed safely at 0805 hrs under assistance of emergency and safety services. The alert action of Indian Navy Air Traffic and Safety Services prevented the SpiceJet flight and all its passengers from a major accident at Goa airfield today," the Navy spokesperson added.

Goa airport is operated by Airports Authority of India (AAI) as a civil enclave in the Indian Navy air base named INS Hansa.