SPG chief Arun Kumar Sinha gets extension
New Delhi: Senior IPS officer Arun Kumar Sinha was on Monday given over one year extension as the Director of Special protection Group (SPG), mandated to guard the prime minister and former PMs, an order by the Personnel Ministry stated. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved extension in deputation tenure of Sinha from March 19, 2020 to July 30, 2021, it added. The central government has recently amended the SPG Act, 1988.
