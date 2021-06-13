'Specify Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary boundary soon'

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to issue notification specifying the Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary boundary within six months.



A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted that a status report has been filed on behalf of Uttar Pradesh to the effect that steps have been taken and proposal was pending consideration before the National Board for Wildlife.

"It is stated by the counsel for the State that delay has taken place due to pandemic and the Rationalisation Committee is now likely to complete its work within three months and thereafter the State Government will issue final notification within three months.

We direct the Commissioner, Meerut to ensure that the rationalisation process is completed within three months and report submitted to the State Government and thereafter, the Additional Chief Secretary, Forest and Environment, UP, may ensure that further action is completed within next three months, the bench said.

The NGT made clear that in case of failure, it will be open to either party to move the tribunal after six months, seeking coercive measures against the erring officers.

The counsel appearing for the State of UP submitted that after approval of the proposal by the Environment Ministry, a committee for rationalisation with the Commissioner, Meerut as Nodal Officer has been appointed on November 17, 2020.

The counsel for the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF) confirms that the proposal received from the State was duly approved in 59th meeting of the National Board for Wildlife.

Protection of wildlife species in Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary is not possible unless it is kept free of human interference, NGT had said in 2019 and directed the central and the Uttar Pradesh governments to issue notification specifying the habitat's boundary within six months.