Special trains between Dibrugarh & Bengaluru to continue

Maligaon: To cope with extra rush of passengers, NF Railway has decided to continue with running of weekly special train between Dibrugarh and SMVT Bengaluru. The service of this train has been extended to run for another 13 trips from each direction from 2nd August to 28th October, 2022. Furthermore, one weekly special train will run between Secunderabad and Agartala from 15th August to 30th September, 2022 for 7 trips from each direction. These two trains will to some extent fulfil the rail travel need for the people of Upper Assam, parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and Barak Valley areas of Assam towards Southern India. Accordingly, train No. 02986 Dibrugarh – Bengaluru special has been extended to run on every Tuesday for 13 trips from 2nd August to 25th October, 2022 leaving Dibrugarh at 07-30 AM and will reach Bengaluru at 08-15 PM on Thursday.