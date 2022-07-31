Special trains between Dibrugarh & Bengaluru to continue
Maligaon: To cope with extra rush of passengers, NF Railway has decided to continue with running of weekly special train between Dibrugarh and SMVT Bengaluru. The service of this train has been extended to run for another 13 trips from each direction from 2nd August to 28th October, 2022. Furthermore, one weekly special train will run between Secunderabad and Agartala from 15th August to 30th September, 2022 for 7 trips from each direction. These two trains will to some extent fulfil the rail travel need for the people of Upper Assam, parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and Barak Valley areas of Assam towards Southern India. Accordingly, train No. 02986 Dibrugarh – Bengaluru special has been extended to run on every Tuesday for 13 trips from 2nd August to 25th October, 2022 leaving Dibrugarh at 07-30 AM and will reach Bengaluru at 08-15 PM on Thursday.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Forensic experts find more DNA profiles than 27 identified victims31 July 2022 6:28 PM GMT
Two Chinese nationals with expired visas & another with forged docus...31 July 2022 6:28 PM GMT
2 members of interstate ATM robbery gang nabbed after encounter in...31 July 2022 6:27 PM GMT
2 arrested for robbing man31 July 2022 6:27 PM GMT
Ggm: 3 cops held for extortion31 July 2022 6:27 PM GMT