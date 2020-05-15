Special train to carry 1500 returnees from Goa today

SHIMLA: Even as Himachal Pradesh struggles with unexpected influx of returnees, at least 31 of them already tested positive and one dead, yet another special train carrying 1500 passengers from Goa is expected to reach at Una on Friday morning. Deputy Commissioner, Una, Sandeep Kumar confirming this said, "the train will reach around 3 am at Una railway station. Immediately after we will start de-boarding of all passengers. They will be given food packets and sent to their homes in separate buses, strictly observing social distancing." On Wednesday, a special train from Bengaluru carry- ing 800 passengers, all stranded there due to lockdown, had reached Una. The government has decided to undertake thorough checking of all those reaching Una. It will be responsibility of respective Deputy Com- missioners to arrange home quarantine or institutional quarantines of all those reaching their homes.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday took up the case of one Manoj Kumar, who hails from Mandi district, with Union Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar and also Embassy Officers at Riyadh in UAE to provide all possible help. He has been detected with Coronavirus but struck up their and currently not getting any help from the company for which he was working there. "After test and initial treatment, he was discharged from Local Hospital and left abandoned by the company in which he was working," Thakur told Union Minister as Manoj Kumar made a video call to the Chief Minister.

He asked that since the boy is in distress he should be proided food, medication etc required for such patients. Meanwhile, two more cases were reported from Kangra, state's largest district, where the number of patients have risen to 13. In order to boost morale of two frontline warriors –a doctor at Dr Rajendra Prasad

Medical College (RPMC) hospital, Tanda (Kangra) and police constable, who were tested positive, Deputy Com- missioner Rakesh Prajapati has announced to give them a reward of Rs 50,000. Do'nt cut subsides on ration : Virbhadra Former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh conveyed his strong protest to the state gov-

ernment over cabinet decision to exclude all income tax pay- ees out of the purview of sub- sidy being given to all ration card holders at the PDS outlets in the state.