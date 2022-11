Maligaon: To meet the demand of tourist during the upcoming annual Ghum Festival, Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to operate an evening service of one special joyride under the toy train service of Darjeeling Himalayan Railway.

The joyride will run between Darjeeling and Ghum in both directions on every weekend starting from November 12 till December 4 for 8 trips in view of upcoming three week-long festival.