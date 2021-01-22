Speaker Om Birla takes stock of arrangements for Budget Session

New Delhi: Ahead of the forthcoming Budget Session, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducted an inspection of various facilities in the Parliament House Complex and visited the Lok Sabha Chamber, Central Hall, corridors, lobbies, waiting rooms and other areas in the Parliament House with officers of the Lok Sabha Secretariat, CPWD and other agencies.



Emphasising that utmost standards of sanitisation and fumigation may be made during the Session, Birla directed that in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, all agencies should work in unison to contain the possibility of infection.

As the wearing of masks, use of sanitisers and sanitisation of all the places during the Session period is mandatory, adequate supply of qualitatively superior masks, sanitizers and other precautionary equipments and materials must be ensured in the Parliament House Complex, he added.

Birla also gave directions towards ensuring health precautions as per the Covid-19 protocols and directed that adequate testing centres for members of Parliament may be set up in Parliament House Complex as well as at North and South Blocks, Pandara Road, BD. Marg and other such areas which are close to the accommodations of Members of Parliament.

The Lok Sabha Speaker also directed that all officials of the two secretariats and officials of ministries, who are required to visit the complex during the Session, may also be extended the facility of RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests in the complex. Similarly, all employees and workers involved in the construction of New Parliament Building may also be tested.