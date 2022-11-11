Sparsh Group launches school in Gr Noida (W)

Noida: Sparsh Group, a well-diversified business house of India, has made education an important part of its portfolio and made its presence felt in K-12 and higher education segment already.



The Sparsh Group has more than 6,000 students who are being exposed to the world's best education under its various brands of K-12 and higher education and now has launched its premium Sparsh Global School in Greater Noida (w) region to add more fervour in its educational journey. The upcoming Sparsh Global School with world class infrastructure will complement new age thinking and first time in Greater Noida, would bring international curriculum which is aligned with the New Education Policy. To competete with the best of the world, be it technologically, academically, socially or emotionally, Sparsh Global School will provide a platform to its students just not for academic excellence but will also focus to develop social and emotional skills, leadership, relationship building skills, communication skills through its forward looking curriculum, great and experienced faculty and with a global outlook.

Amit Saxena, Vice President, education of the Sparsh Group said, "It's our endeavour to offer best education to our learners and that's what we have been doing with our existing institutions who have been doing great since 2004 and ranked as top most institute in their region."