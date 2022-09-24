Spanish govt plans to raise tax for richest 1% to help those in need

Madrid: Spain's Socialist-led coalition government is planning a temporary higher tax rate on the richest 1 per cent of the country from next year, in addition to its windfall taxes on large energy companies and banks. We are proposing a redistribution of the effort, among those who have the most, to fund the welfare state, which is everybody's, Socialist Prime Minister Pedro S nchez said in a speech Friday.

Finance Minister Mar a Jes s Montero says the measure targets only millionaires. The expected increase in tax revenue will be used to alleviate hardship brought by higher prices for energy and food, she says.

The annual inflation rate climbed to 10.5 per cent in Spain last month. The exact increase and scope of the tax measure are still being worked out, the government says.

The Socialists' junior coalition partner, Unidas Podemos, is pushing for the new tax to permanent. The current top rate of income tax, for those earning more than 300,000 euros ($293,000) a year, is 47 per cent. The highest capital gains tax is 26 per cent.