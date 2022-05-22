SP to lead charge against govt on price rise in UP Assembly

lucknow: The first session of the 18th Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh is set to begin on a stormy note with the Samajwadi Party - the main opposition party - aiming to corner the BJP-led state government on the issue of price rise and law and order.



"The current BJP-led government in the state is responsible for the price rise of various commodities ranging from fuel to vegetables, fruits and edible oil. The law and order situation in the state has worsened. The health sector is in a very bad shape, and patients' attendants are being beaten up in hospitals in Kanpur," Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Sishamau Assembly constituency in Kanpur said.

"The situation is very grim. We will raise all these issues in the assembly, and will seek an answer from the government," he said. He said that the BJP-led government has "miserably failed" on all fronts. The session will commence on Monday with UP governor Anandiben Patel addressing the members of Legislative Assembly as well as Legislative Council, special secretary to UP Vidhan Sabha Brij Bhushan Dubey said.

The 2022-2023 Budget is likely to be tabled on Thursday.

Other parties' leaders too said they are seeking to corner the ruling party on constant rise in commodity price and also on rising unemployment.

Congress MLA from Pharenda constituency said, "The people of the state are facing the brunt of price rise and joblessness. We will raise these issuese in the House." Lone BSP MLA Uma Shankar Singh mentioned frequent power cuts as one of the pressing issues in his party's agenda.

Currently, the BJP has 255 MLAs, while its allies - Apna Dal (Sonelal) and the Nishad party - has 12 and six MLAs.

The SP has 111 MLAs, while its allies, Rashtriya Lok Dal and the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, have eight and six MLAs respectively. The Congress and the Jansatta Dal Loktantrik have two MLAs each.