SP protests during Governor's address in UP Assembly session

lucknow: The Budget Session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly began on a stormy note on Monday with Samajwadi Party members rushing to the well of the House and raising slogans during the Governor's address.



Cracks appeared in the opposition camp with SP senior leader Azam Khan skipping the House proceeding and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party of Om Prakash Rajbhar keeping away from the protest during the Governor's address.

As soon as the House met, SP members carrying placards raised issues related to law and order, farmers, stray cattle and incidents of rape.

They also raised the slogan, "Governor go back."

Governor Anandiben Patel continued to read her speech at the joint sitting of both Houses of the UP legislature amid the ruckus. She completed it in an hour and 15 minutes. In her address, Patel outlined developmental initiatives of Yogi Adityanath's previous government and also the projections for the next five years.

She said the work is in full flow on defence corridor projects and there is a focus on self-employment schemes and establishment of MSMEs. The work on the Lucknow-Ghazipur expressway is on while the government improved aviation facilities, completed 20 irrigation projects and made five international airports, she said.

Asia's biggest airport is coming up in Jewar and important steps are being taken in the field of defence production, the Governor said. The Governor said, "With the inspiration of the hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, promises have been made to the people of the state through Lok Kalyan, Sankalp Patra- 2022'."

The Governor said to give new heights to the development of the state, timeline for projects will be implemented.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) leader Shivpal Singh Yadav and Abdullah Azam were present in the House. Earlier, SP MLAs Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam were administered an oath by Speaker Satish Mahana in his chamber. However, Azam did not enter the House and left after taking the oath. Both Azam and his son could not take the oath earlier as

they were lodged in the Sitapur jail in connection with cases registered against them in Rampur.

While the BSP, Congress and the RLD were protesting against the governor address separately, members of the SBSP, an alliance partner of the SP, did not join them.